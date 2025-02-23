Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases 1,719 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,179,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,711,000 after purchasing an additional 92,032 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,570,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,738.7% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,296,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,758,000 after buying an additional 2,215,933 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 987,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,653,000 after buying an additional 110,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 966,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,015,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $130.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $117.00 and a 12-month high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

