Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 5,657 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ICSH opened at $50.62 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.