Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 5,694 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,694 shares during the quarter. Mosaic makes up approximately 1.0% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,351,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,018,000 after acquiring an additional 178,844 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 40.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,279,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,817,000 after acquiring an additional 947,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 44.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,189,000 after acquiring an additional 986,812 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 13.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,939,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after acquiring an additional 359,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 32.1% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,751,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,687,000 after acquiring an additional 668,347 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE MOS opened at $25.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mosaic

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.