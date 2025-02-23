Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Free Report) by 176.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,477,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221,213 shares during the period. Diana Shipping accounts for about 0.9% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 55.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 48,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

NYSE:DSX opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 1.05. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $3.22.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.38%.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

