TCW Group Inc. Has $40.58 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,263 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $40,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 66.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,719,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Xylem by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,325,000 after buying an additional 691,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Xylem by 89.6% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 16,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $127.32 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.26 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day moving average of $127.19.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.90.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

