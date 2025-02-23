Marshall Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF accounts for 3.2% of Marshall Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $120.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $137.14.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.