Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.63 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 8.60 ($0.11), with a volume of 42437188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.60 ($0.11).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 19 ($0.24) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.77. The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Greatland Gold plc is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals.

