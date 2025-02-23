Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.63 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 8.60 ($0.11), with a volume of 42437188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.60 ($0.11).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 19 ($0.24) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday.
Greatland Gold plc is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals.
