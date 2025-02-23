Marshall Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $101.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $126.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

