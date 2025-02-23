NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lessened by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.8% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.56. The company has a market cap of $147.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.