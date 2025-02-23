Abound Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Abound Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHB. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,242,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 448.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 39,171 shares in the last quarter. Seros Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $870,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 79.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

SPHB opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.47 and its 200-day moving average is $89.34. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $75.86 and a 1-year high of $96.15. The company has a market cap of $645.39 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.