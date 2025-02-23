LWM Advisory Services LLC Makes New $492,000 Investment in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1,685.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 312,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 294,803 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,330 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,783 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.16.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

NYSE YPF opened at $37.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

