Marshall Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI)

Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTQI opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.46 million, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.01%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

