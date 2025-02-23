Marshall Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,287 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,287 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in AT&T by 305.1% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,541,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,152 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 28.1% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 82,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 74.50%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

