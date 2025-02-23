LWM Advisory Services LLC Buys 596 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,671,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,307,940,000 after buying an additional 1,200,803 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,195,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after buying an additional 294,276 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,726,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,819,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $573,306,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,473,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,824,000 after purchasing an additional 32,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $261.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.