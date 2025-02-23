Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 28,927 PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 28,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,656,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $570,295,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PVH by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,529,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,011,000 after buying an additional 208,648 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in PVH by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,263,000 after buying an additional 36,719 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in PVH by 179,164.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after buying an additional 759,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 14.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 89,790 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $336,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,366.50. The trade was a 12.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $78.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $141.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average of $98.01.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.44. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PVH from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.07.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

