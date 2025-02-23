Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 28,028 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

BOK Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

BOK Financial stock opened at $108.19 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $82.54 and a twelve month high of $121.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. On average, analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.