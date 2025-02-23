Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 77 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $141.77 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.63 and a fifty-two week high of $146.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.03. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

