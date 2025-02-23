Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR stock opened at $218.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $103.69 and a one year high of $236.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.