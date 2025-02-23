Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 145 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 342.9% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Inari Medical by 63.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,576,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,021,000 after buying an additional 610,468 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 795,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,790,000 after buying an additional 400,198 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,006,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after buying an additional 228,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,008,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $12,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,451,543.89. This trade represents a 45.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $165,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,289,449.90. This represents a 0.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,000 shares of company stock worth $15,599,470 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Trading Up 0.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $79.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.49 and its 200-day moving average is $55.47. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NARI shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Inari Medical

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Read More

