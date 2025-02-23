Wealth Alliance Has $154,000 Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Wealth Alliance lowered its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,958 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,354 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 41,447 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,696,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,445,000 after acquiring an additional 265,560 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 155,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,372,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $17.91.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.24.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

