Ieq Capital LLC Invests $2.67 Million in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 326,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,529,000 after acquiring an additional 76,204 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,892.80. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barbara Supplee purchased 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.36 per share, with a total value of $49,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,579 shares in the company, valued at $416,452.44. This trade represents a 13.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Stock Down 4.8 %

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $97.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $96.79 and a 1-year high of $156.34. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $154.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.22.

Get Our Latest Report on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.