Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 354.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,199 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $22,560,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $95.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.