Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 585.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after buying an additional 48,046 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 42.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,644,000 after buying an additional 106,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,991,000 after buying an additional 20,488 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $122.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $124.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

