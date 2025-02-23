FPC Investment Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,046,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,221,000 after purchasing an additional 39,316 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,883,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 45,541.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 579,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,265,000 after purchasing an additional 577,918 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 496,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after purchasing an additional 151,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 435,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,908,000 after purchasing an additional 38,148 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY stock opened at $236.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $182.98 and a 1 year high of $245.04.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

