FPC Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 3,834 Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

FPC Investment Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 30,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 202,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Get Sprott Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGDM opened at $33.24 on Friday. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $287.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.