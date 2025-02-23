2,553 Shares in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR) Bought by JBR Co Financial Management Inc

JBR Co Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NLR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 559.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 53,386 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,111,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,145,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,954,000. Finally, Floyd Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,945,000.

Get VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF alerts:

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF stock opened at $83.69 on Friday. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.64.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.