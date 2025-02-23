JBR Co Financial Management Inc Acquires New Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 115.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of AB opened at $35.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $45.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Featured Stories

