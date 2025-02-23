JBR Co Financial Management Inc Acquires New Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 115.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.
AllianceBernstein Stock Performance
Shares of AB opened at $35.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15.
AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.90%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $45.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.
AllianceBernstein Profile
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AllianceBernstein
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.