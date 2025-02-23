Curtis Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQE. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQE opened at $95.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.40. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.45 and a fifty-two week high of $97.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2402 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.