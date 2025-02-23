United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $115.39 and last traded at $115.35. 1,426,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,480,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.36.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.04%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. This trade represents a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

