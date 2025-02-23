Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 420.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $100.88 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.86 and its 200 day moving average is $104.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,765.60. This represents a 12.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

