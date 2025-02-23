Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired Sen.

Senator (R-Florida) recently bought shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). In a filing disclosed on February 21st, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Micron Technology stock on January 22nd.

Senator also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 1/22/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 1/22/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) on 1/21/2025.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $98.78 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.54 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.28 and a 200-day moving average of $98.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harmony Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 41,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 195,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,236,000 after buying an additional 40,802 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,226,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,568 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

