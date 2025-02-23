Denver PWM LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 416,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,866,000 after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,058,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $295.92 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $303.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.49.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.