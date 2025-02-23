Denver PWM LLC Trims Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Denver PWM LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,032 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 17,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $36.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.27. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $38.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.