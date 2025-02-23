Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Denver PWM LLC

Denver PWM LLC decreased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,421 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 2.5% of Denver PWM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,431.6% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $134,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $91.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day moving average is $92.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $88.88 and a 12-month high of $95.32.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

