iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Denver PWM LLC

Denver PWM LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Denver PWM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $86,526,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.60 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $118.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average of $74.07.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

