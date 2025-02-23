Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 1,178 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of IWS opened at $130.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $117.00 and a one year high of $140.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.92.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

