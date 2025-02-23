Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 114.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,190 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $25.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.11. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

