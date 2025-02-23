Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.58.
Several brokerages recently commented on STGW. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Stagwell from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Friday, February 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stagwell
Institutional Trading of Stagwell
Stagwell Stock Up 2.4 %
STGW stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stagwell has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86.
About Stagwell
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stagwell
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.