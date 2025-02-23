Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.58.

Several brokerages recently commented on STGW. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Stagwell from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

Stagwell Stock Up 2.4 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Stagwell during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

STGW stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stagwell has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86.

About Stagwell

(Get Free Report

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Read More

