Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CWH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Camping World Stock Performance

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.41, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52. Camping World has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -72.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 611.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 251,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 978,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,701,000 after buying an additional 41,705 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 11.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 65,798 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 96.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 156,055 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth about $2,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

