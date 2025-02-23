Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 25,720 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 25,720 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.44.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.7 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $108.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $196.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

