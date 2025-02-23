Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,969,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $835,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Marriott International by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Marriott International by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.05.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $277.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.10. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

