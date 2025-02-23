Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $297,000 Investment in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 15.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,151,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 173,477 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 192.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 104,430 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 256.5% in the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 1,821,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,287 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TIXT opened at $3.36 on Friday. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.44 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

