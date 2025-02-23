Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 12,121 Shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 50,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDV opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a market cap of $111.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.60. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.0662 dividend. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

