Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.69 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Travelers Companies by 581.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $286.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $239.90 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $269.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,301,683.20. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.