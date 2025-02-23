Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,255 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SCHF stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.