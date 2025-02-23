Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Major Shareholder Sells $76,794.90 in Stock

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $76,794.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 775,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,543,664.84. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Polar Asset Management Partner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Polar Asset Management Partner sold 4,510 shares of Hurco Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $102,061.30.

Hurco Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Hurco Companies stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $137.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.78%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.85% of Hurco Companies worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

Further Reading

