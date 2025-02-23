David Clarke Acquires 1,000 Shares of ASX Limited (ASX:ASX) Stock

ASX Limited (ASX:ASX – Get Free Report) insider David Clarke bought 1,000 shares of ASX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$68.25 ($43.47) per share, with a total value of A$68,250.00 ($43,471.34).

David Clarke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ASX alerts:

On Monday, February 17th, David Clarke bought 500 shares of ASX stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$67.50 ($42.99) per share, with a total value of A$33,750.00 ($21,496.82).

ASX Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.

ASX Cuts Dividend

About ASX

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $1.112 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. ASX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.35%.

(Get Free Report)

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.