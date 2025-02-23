Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $127,000 in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,693,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,122,278.32. The trade was a 0.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HOMB

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.