D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 353.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,444 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPIE. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 75.4% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPIE opened at $45.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average of $45.89. JPMorgan Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $46.43.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

