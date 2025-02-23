D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,511,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,638,000 after buying an additional 50,637 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 185,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 93,322 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 719.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 45,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 39,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 34,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $1,659,780.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 691,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,576,860.56. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,565.20. The trade was a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. HSBC raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 62.46%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

